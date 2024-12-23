The recognition of Santiago Bernabéu to Jesús Navas captures the enormous dimension of the Sevillian athlete. The white stadium stood up and chanted his name loudly, thus enlarging the legend of the palace, hero and ‘recordman’ also of the Spanish team and to whom his great tribute still remains with the Sevilla fans and all their close people at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

That day, December 30, he will be with him, of course, your familycrucial when it comes to instilling in him the values ​​that have made him transcend the most local sphere of Sevilla FC to make him an admired reference on a global level. His father, Francisco, is one of the proudest people on the planet right now.

He saw all the Madrid fans applauding his son non-stop: «A very great pride in knowing that the job has been done well, that he has behaved well and that he has carried all those values ​​that we have transmitted to him as a child with pride. People appreciate it,” he said in La Ser.

«You have the satisfaction of having done the job well. That a series of values ​​remain in memory that have accompanied him throughout his entire career. Simplicity, humility, camaraderie, never speaking ill of anyone, always speaking well of his coaches and teammates. Respect throughout your life is something that permeates people. I think they have perceived this,” added Navas’ father.









«I hope people can realize that it is not necessary to step on anyone to reach the top. I am very grateful to everyone who has been part of Jesus’ life and the good people who have accompanied him throughout his career. They have helped me and his mother to instill in him this series of values ​​and always lead him in a straight line. “It is very important who you surround yourself with,” concluded Paco Navas, boasting about his son’s values ​​and thanking people who have been important to the footballer in this sense, such as Pablo Blanco or Pablo Alfaro.