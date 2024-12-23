The last Council of Ministers of the year approves extending aid to public transport until June 30 and approves extending the tax on energy companies with deductions for investments in decarbonization



12/23/2024



Updated at 1:36 p.m.





The Government extends aid to public transport until June 30, 2025 and gives the way for contributory pensions to rise by 2.8%. These are two announcements that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, made at a press conference after the last Council of Ministers of the year. The Executive has also given the green light to the extension of the tax on energy companies through a decree that will incorporate financial incentives for investments in decarbonization and has given the surprise by extending the anti-takeover shield for strategic companies until December 31, 2026, when the The forecast was that it would do so only during 2025.

