These are not the best times for relations between Seville and Betis. The link has been broken since the complaint by the Verdiblancos that led to a sporting sanction for the Sevilla youth players Isaac, Carmona and Juanlu for having worn a flag with the Betis shield crossed out in the last derby. Be that as it may, the dispute originates once again from the directives, without reaching a high level of conflict among the fans themselves. The figure of a man like Jesús Navas, without going any further, transcends these controversies. He is a legend and icon at Sevilla FC, but due to his way of being, with impeccable conduct and unconditional respect for his rivals, he has even earned recognition from his eternal rival. During the tribute to Joaquín Sánchez at the Benito Villamarín, in June 2023, the stadium dedicated a thunderous ovation to Jesús Navas. The palace, naturally, appreciated the gesture. He had achieved something that is not available to many: that recognition from the fans of the eternal rival, Betis. In his interview with ABC de Sevilla, Navas reveals some details of what he felt that day and what his own brother told him. : «Yes, what I experienced on the day of Joaquín’s farewell was incredible. I was there at the Villamarín and it was impressive when they applauded me. Then, leaving with the car, they stopped me… my brother was driving and he told me ‘Jesus, you don’t know what you’re achieving, what you’ve achieved is very complicated, that the rival team is cheering you on.’ I am very proud. It’s incredible to be able to feel the love of everyone like this. The best thing, I am clear, is to be a good person,” says Jesús Navas.

