Naughty Dog is a company well known for its successful video games. Among his best known works is the saga Uncharted and the two deliveries of The Last of Us. However, it seems that the study is ready to explore other intellectual properties.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Naughty Dog co-head Neil Druckmann spoke about this franchise pairing. Upon Uncharted He said the company is now ready to put the saga behind it. As to The Last of Ussaid they could do the same if they can’t find a worthy story for a third party.

According to Druckmann, just because a project is quite successful doesn’t mean it needs a sequel. Consider that Uncharted 4 managed to close Nathan’s story very well and that is how it should remain. With The Last of Us, he still has doubts about a third part, but they would be willing to do it with the correct narrative. Even so, he believes that the sequel had a very good ending and that they could leave the story there.

Naughty Dog is currently working on a multiplayer game within the universe of The Last of Us. In another interview Neil Druckmann commented that it is the most ambitious title of the company. Since it expands the universe and tells a story, while presenting solid and fun gameplay. Do you already expect it?

What else is Naughty Dog up to?

In addition to the multiplayer of The Last of Us, the company is working on a new secret title. At the moment they have not shared much information about him, since they want to keep it secret until their official announcement. However, some clues about him have already come out.

Some fans believe that it will be a fantasy title due to supposed art hidden in the remake of The Last of Us. Since several images of warriors and dragons are shown. It should be noted that this art was not among the objects of the original settings. Unfortunately we will have to wait until Naughty Dog releases official information to find out what they are creating. Are you fans of their works?

