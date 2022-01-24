The alleys of Genoa, the Antola Park and the Riviera di Levante: these are the new destinations of the food and wine walks promoted by the association

Genoa – Backpack on your shoulder, comfortable shoes and off to the discovery of the suggestive alleys of Genoa, of the magic of Antola Park until you get to the charm of Riviera di Levante. There is all the landscape and gastronomic variety of Liguria, from the sea to the hinterland, in the Gastro Tour guided tours organized for the next few weeks by the Adaxio Experience association, at the forefront of the tourist promotion of Liguria from an artistic, landscape and culinary point of view, with the tasting of local products.

After the success of the previous editions, “Zena in bag“In two different versions: the first, scheduled for Saturday 29 January at 11, includes a walk to discover the alleys and some historic shops of Genoa in the company of a licensed tour guide, with the opportunity to taste some specialties at zero kilometers, such as Genoese focaccia, Alta Val Polcevera artisan cured meats, Cabannina cheese, Genoese pesto, Torriglia canestrelli, artisan chocolate and tasting of local wines.

From historic shops to the history of the Superba with “Medieval Genoa”, scheduled for February 12, a guided gastro tour where participants will have the opportunity to visit the medieval churches and palaces of the Ligurian capital.

Equally interesting and special are the other destinations proposed by Adaxio Experience for the month of February in the company of the environmental hiking guide Francesco Cassissa with the possibility of receiving a new eco-friendly natural cotton bag: on February 6th there will be a tour at Monte Antola with a stop at Antola Park Refuge where you can enjoy the breathtaking view offered by this corner of our region, between the Scrivia valley, the Trebbia valley and the Borbera valley.

The last three appointments of next month are instead dedicated to the Riviera di Levante with a tour along the “path of the batteries”, from San Rocco di Camogli to Punta Chiappa, scheduled for 13 February; and again the gulf of Tigullio with one walk through Sestri Levante,Punta Manara and Riva Trigoso which will take place on February 20 and, in closing, on Sunday February 27, from Camogli to San Fruttuoso.

For reservations you can contact directly Adaxio Experience via Facebook or go to the point of sale Boni Sport in Piazza dei Trogoli of Santa Brigida in Genoa. In compliance with the anti-Covid rules, places are limited, so once the maximum number is reached it will no longer be possible to participate.