Judgments A man was shot and beaten with a knife in an apartment building area in Kurkimäki, Helsinki, in the middle of the day – the perpetrators were imprisoned

According to the court, one of the convicts fired a small pistol 3-4 times per victim.

Helsinki On Friday, the district court sentenced two men to prison for attempted murder in Kurkimäki, Helsinki, in October last year. According to the district court, the 24-year-old man shot the victim and the 25-year-old hit him with a knife in an apartment building area in the middle of the day.

According to the court, the men had been searching for the victim. When the victim was found, the 25-year-old struck this with a kitchen knife, hitting the victim’s wrist. Another convict fired a small pistol 3-4 times at the victim. One of the shots hit the victim, the verdict says.

The court held that the men had in one inch tried to kill the victim. According to the court, the act remained an attempt for random reasons when not all the shots hit the victim and he escaped.

The prosecutor demanded that the men be punished for attempted murder. However, according to the court, it was not shown in the case that the men acted with firm judgment, so they were found guilty of attempted murder.

24 years old the same victim was considered to have been beaten in the Kontula shopping center about a week before the shooting. According to the charge, the convict had struck and tried to hit the victim with a telescopic bar. The convict justified the fact that he said the victim and his friends had approached him aggressively.

According to the court, on the basis of the report presented in the case, no violence was used against the convicted person. The court also pointed out that the man could have retreated and left the scene to avoid violence.

“The use of (convicted) violence against (the victim) has gone beyond what can be considered defensive to repel an attack,” the judgment says.

The district court convicted Hamzah Mohamed Alin, 24, six years’ imprisonment for attempted murder, assault, possession of a dangerous object, firearms offense and causing danger. Zakaria Mohamed Ahmed, 25, was sentenced to five years in prison for attempting to kill. The men were ordered to jointly and severally compensate the victim of the shooting for more than 12,000 euros.