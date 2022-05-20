NATO | TT: Turkish ambassador to Sweden wants extradition of Kurdish parliamentarian to Turkey

President Niinistö said on Thursday that he believed that “higher-level communication is necessary”.

Turkey Ambassador of Sweden Hakki Emre Yunt says it hopes Sweden will “extradite” an MP from Iran with a Kurdish background Amineh Kakabavehin To Turkey. According to the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT, the news agency TT reports this.

Emre Yunt repeats the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin allegations that Swedish policies have links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) The European Union has defined the PKK as a terrorist organization.

“The PKK has contacts with certain members of the parliament, they are working against Turkey in the parliament all the time. They are putting pressure on the Swedish government to take a negative view of Turkey, ”says Emre Yunt.

The ambassador only mentions Kakabaveh by name, as Emre Yunt said he was committed to supporting the Swedish Social Democrats.

Vote in which Magdalena Andersson was elected prime minister last year, resolved by a single vote from former left-wing MP Kakabaveh. Kakabaveh, on the other hand, promised to vote for Andersson only if the Social Democrats agreed to make an agreement with him.

Earlier on Friday, the news agency Reuters reported that Erdoğan will discuss with the Secretary General of Finland and NATO on Saturday Jens Stoltenberg with.

Erdoğan has repeatedly said he opposes Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership. This week, Turkey was reported to have delayed the progress of Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO applications.

Erdoğan did not specify with which Finnish representative he intended to discuss. In addition to Finland, he said he was talking to Britain.

The Office of the President did not comment on the matter to HS on Friday. Possible calls from the President of the Republic will be announced afterwards, the Chancellery said.

Read more: Turkey’s opposition tore open the timetable for Finland’s progress towards NATO membership: this is what it is about

President Sauli Niinistö said in Washington on Thursday that he was ready to take part in finding a solution to the dispute over Turkey’s and Sweden’s NATO membership with Turkey.

Niinistö said that there have already been contacts with Turkey through many channels.

“I’m involved too. I can’t say exactly where or when, but after [Turkin vaatimukset] has been clarified, I believe that a higher level of communication is also necessary, “Niinistö said on Thursday.

Finland and Sweden must first examine exactly what Turkey wants, as the country’s messages and demands have varied in recent days, Niinistö said.

“Sometimes there’s a ten-point list, sometimes there’s a three-point list. These are worth exploring where the shoe squeezes exactly, ”Niinistö said.

Erdogan reiterated its almost daily statement on Friday that the membership of Finland and Sweden should not be accepted.

“We should not accept Finland and Sweden, which support terrorist organizations, into the military alliance NATO, which is a security organization,” said Erdoğan.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications for membership to NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on Wednesday. Next, the NATO Council, made up of ambassadors, should approve applications so that membership talks can begin.

Turkey, for example, reported in the financial news that progress was stalled Financial Times and American The Washington Post.