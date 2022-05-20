Those who suffer from dysmorphophobia, and therefore tend to exaggerate their physical defects, often turn to the cosmetic surgeon to correct them but the possible benefit is only temporary, it is more appropriate to try to intervene on the psychological discomfort

Those suffering from dysmorphophobia may have some awareness of the fact that it is a psychic disorder, but in many cases this awareness is completely absent, and then it becomes the person is unlikely to seek professional help in the psychological or psychiatric field, if not adequately addressed. This is a first major difficulty in treating this disorder. In fact, many people with dysmorphophobia are inclined to go primarily to doctors they ask for correct their flawsrather than mental health specialists. For this reason, as a recent consensus document from the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorders and the Obsessive Compulsive and Related Disorders Network of the European College of Neuropsychopharmacology indicates, the first treatment for dysmorphophobia should be psychoeducational.



How to deal with the problem

The document, published in the journal International Clinical Psychopharmacology, suggests that physician and patient should openly discuss the characteristics of this disorder, primarily with the aim of raising awareness of its existence. Then it is also important to come to an agreement on whether to undergo cosmetic, dermatological or dental interventions are unlikely to have a positive outcome, because the problem that led to the intervention, after a short period of relief, will tend to re-emerge for the same type of defect and, in some cases, for other defects. At the very least, decisions regarding this type of intervention should be postponed until psychological and possibly pharmacological treatments aimed at counteracting the dysmorphophobia have been carried out.

The therapies

Several systematic reviews have tried to explore the level of effectiveness of various types of psychotherapy for the treatment of this disorder, but the basic clinical studies have often been too heterogeneous to be able to draw definitive indications. However, cognitive-behavioral therapy has shown some efficacy, although it is likely that more than anything else the therapeutic factors intrinsic to any form of psychotherapy work. Interest in forms of

online cognitive therapy

which may even have some advantages over traditional face-to-face forms. In any case, due to the specific characteristics of dysmorphophobia, which often includes the execution of rituals, after the end of the first treatment cycle, recall sessions are used to reduce the risk that the pathological behaviors regain vigor. as if it were a form of training that needs to be constantly reinforced. Furthermore, given that a characteristic aspect of dysmorphophobia is the tendency to fix not only the attention, but also the gaze, on a single part of the body, often the face, have also been experimented with forms of re-education that aim to unaccustom the sight to the excessive focus on details. As regards the drug therapy of dysmorphophobia, the current trend to resort to the use of some drugs belonging to the category of

antidepressants

, such as serotonin reuptake inhibitors, the so-called Ssri,. Their effectiveness is comparable to that of psychotherapy. With both modalities it is possible to simultaneously treat both the symptoms of dysmorphophobia and those of some of the most frequent associated diseases, such as depression, anxiety, panic and eating disorders, for example bulimia.

Pharmacological treatment

In some cases, the specialist may find it necessary to use higher doses of these drugs than those currently used to treat anxiety and depression. Prospective studies on the long-term efficacy of treatments indicate that 50 to 80 percent of people receiving drug treatment benefit significantly. The improvement usually occurs very gradually, over 4-9 weeks, but in some cases it can also take much longer.