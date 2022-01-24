EP Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:39



The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, would have been arrested by the military after the mutiny registered on Sunday in several bases, according to local media, which would imply a turn of the situation towards a coup in the African country.

Sources quoted by the Burkinabe news portal Infowakat have highlighted that the president has been arrested and transferred to the Lamizana camp, while soldiers have taken up positions in front of the headquarters of the public television network, RTB.

Likewise, sources cited by the Radio France Internationale station have confirmed the arrest, while an officer has highlighted in statements to this medium that “there will be a statement in the next few hours.” The mutinous soldiers had previously called for Kaboré’s resignation.