NATO | The Coalition Parties of Finland and Sweden set up a joint NATO working group – with the aim of applying for membership in both countries in June

Like the Coalition of Finland, the moderate Coalition of Sweden is an opposition party.

Finland the coalition has set up a joint security policy working group with its moderate coalition of its sister party, sweden, to deal with issues related to NATO membership. The parties aim for the countries to apply for membership by the June Madrid summit.

The summit is scheduled for 29-30 June. Like the Coalition of Finland, the moderate Coalition of Sweden is an opposition party.

“We wanted to set up a joint working group to promote the NATO processes in Parliament and the Swedish Parliament, so that Finland and Sweden would move forward equally as members of the Defense League. This would be in the interests of both countries, ”the chairman of the Coalition Party said Petteri Orpo says in a party statement.