The Youth Orchestra of the State of São Paulo will present this Sunday (3) musical scores of movie hits. The concert, at 4 pm, will take place at Sala São Paulo, in the Luz region, in São Paulo, and will also be broadcast by Youtube.

Among the composers of the pieces are John Williams, author of musical scores such as Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Super man, Harry Potter and ET – The Extraterrestrial. Also featured will be the 20th Century Fox fanfare, composed by Alfred Newman, and the theme of The Avengersfrom Marvel Studios, created by Alan Silvestri.

To see the orchestra in person, which will be under the baton of the principal conductor Cláudio Cruz, tickets, which cost from R$15 to R$30, must be purchased at orchestrajovemdoestado.byinti.com .

The post Orquestra Jovem de SP presents movie soundtracks on Sunday appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

