It was about a week ago when, after more than two years, it was clarified (although not completely) who was responsible for damaging and breaking a series of underwater cables located in the area of ​​the Svalbard archipelago (Norway) dedicated to amplifying the fiber optic signals between the peninsula and the Norwegian territory.

This sabotage left these countries without Internet and already in 2022 they indicated that the motivation had been political, although it was not known who it was. As we said, it was last week when it was revealed that the person responsible had been a Chinese cargo ship called Yi Peng 3, that crossed the Baltic Sea loaded with Russian fertilizer.

Although China is not interested in getting into trouble with Europe or NATOtheories indicate that these acts of destruction were a favor that the Asian giant did to its great ally, Russia.who do have reasons to tickle this organization and could be sending warnings about what they could do in the event of entering into a war.

The Internet has become indispensable in our lives, and Cutting off network access today is one of the most damaging attacks that can be done without causing death or injury.and it is something that in the conflicts that are currently active has already begun to be exploited in different ways.

For all this, NATO is looking for solutions to control and monitor these cables that are located hundreds of meters under the sea. And the solution they have come up with, since putting the military under water is not viable, is that of uUse autonomous aquatic drones that monitor these cables 24 hours a day.

Technically they are called USV, or unmanned surface vesselsand NATO already has a small fleet that has been in operation since 2021 called Task Force 59 (TF 59). The key to these is that They can patrol for months without the need for human interventionthanks to the fact that they are powered by the energy collected from the solar panels they have installed.

Of course, they are equipped with various camera systems They collect everything that happens to control everything that happens in these areas. In turn, NATO is working to be able to divert Internet traffic to satellite systems like Elon Musk’s Starlink, if any type of outage occurs again.