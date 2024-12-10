Nicolás ‘Colate’ Vallejo-Nágera caught everyone’s attention during the 10th Charity Dinner organized by the Children’s Without Borders Foundation in Madrid. The event, which managed to raise 74,000 euros for maternal and child health programs and support for those affected by DANA, coincided with a personal moment especially complicated for the businessman: forced separation of his son, Andrea Nicolás, who recently had to return to the United States with his mother, singer Paulina Rubio, following a court order.

Colate, who had returned to Spain in June with the desire to start a new life with his son, is now at an emotional crossroads. “What is most difficult for me about resuming my life in Spain is that I thought I was going to be with my son, but… he had to leave,” she told ‘The Vanguard’. For the businessman, this blow has been especially difficult, since Andrea Nicolás had begun to adapt to life in Pedraza, a town in Segovia that has been the family nucleus of the Vallejo-Nágeras for generations.

The conflict reached its most tense point last October, when Paulina Rubio arrived in Madrid to take the teenager. The artist did not comply with the initial date established, arguing a delay in his flight, and sent relatives to pick him up, something that Colate considered inadmissible. The tension increased days later, when the singer finally landed in Barajas and, with the intervention of the National Police, the minor agreed to leave. According to close sources, Andrea Nicolás made this decision to avoid that his father would face legal consequences.

The businessman, who has been fighting for years in courts in Spain and the United States for custody of his son, regrets the impact of this situation on his family. «We have open cases in Spain and in the US, which is outrageous at this point in life. With a 14 year old child involved, living like this is very hard», he explained. Despite the numerous setbacks, Colate assures that he will not give up and will continue working for the well-being of Andrea Nicolás, who has expressed her desire to live in Spain.









Since his separation from Paulina Rubio, Colate’s life has been marked by controversies. At first, his figure was harshly criticized in Latin America, where he was accused of wanting to harm the singer. However, his participation in various television projects in Mexico and the United States allowed him to reverse this perception. «It was very hard at first; one was sold very negative image about me, but well, as a result of my work on television there, because people know me, all that has changed,” revealed the businessman, highlighting his decision to participate in a reality show about coexistence for the benefit of his son.

Despite the difficulties, Colate remains focused on his purpose of offering Andrea Nicolás a life calm and stable. With the support of his family and his determination intact, this father continues to face a battle that, beyond the courts, has as its sole objective the well-being of his son.