NATO | DN: Sweden can become a NATO member as early as Thursday or Friday

March 6, 2024
in World Europe
NATO | DN: Sweden can become a NATO member as early as Thursday or Friday

Sweden applied for defense alliance to NATO at the same time as Finland.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin according to Sweden can become a NATO member as early as Thursday or Friday if the accession documents are handed over in Washington. The accession ceremony is scheduled to take place in Brussels on Monday.

According to the newspaper, Hungary plans to hand over its own ratification document regarding Sweden to the US State Department on Thursday.

The Swedish government told the prime minister by Ulf Kristersson and Foreign Minister Tobias Billström to leave for Washington on Wednesday. The reason for the trip is not given.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that, according to TV4's information, the Swedish flag would be raised at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday at lunchtime.

Hungary accepted Sweden's membership as the last of the NATO countries. President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok signed Sweden's NATO ratification on Tuesday.

Sweden applied for defense alliance to NATO at the same time as Finland.

