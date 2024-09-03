The Investigative Committee opened a case after a video of a group of Russians beating up a girl and her boyfriend

A criminal case has been opened in Krasnodar Krai due to an attack by men on a group of animators. This was reported on Tuesday, September 3, in its Telegram-channel reports the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR).

According to the investigation, several natives of the Caucasus, while on Pionersky Prospekt in Anapa, wanted to meet a girl from a group of animators. Having received a refusal, the Russians attacked the group and caused bodily harm. The incident was captured on video and published Telegram-channel “Voice of Dagestan”. The publication notes that the girl was in the company of her boyfriend, and as a result, they were both beaten.

The investigation opened a criminal case under the article on hooliganism. The head of the investigation department ordered to establish all the circumstances of the incident, including the persons involved in the crime, putting the investigation under control.

On September 2, it was reported that in the Moscow region, investigators opened a criminal case against a resident of Dagestan who beat up a taxi driver in Lyubertsy because he did not want to pay for the ride.