Russian dictator Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY BABUSHKIN/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

More than 80 teachers have been fired in Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine for opposing the conflict, according to a report released on Monday (2) by the OVD-info website, which defends human rights in Russia.

The report says 148 cases of “pressure” on teachers were confirmed, and most resulted in dismissal: 82 teachers were fired after expressing negative views about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The majority, 43 of these professionals, worked in higher education institutions, and 33 in secondary schools. Cases of dismissal of teachers from other school years were also recorded.

According to OVD-Info, at least 22 teachers have been subject to criminal proceedings because of their positions, expressed mainly on the internet.

Dictator Vladimir Putin has been increasing his repression of Russian citizens who disagree with the war in the neighboring country by passing increasingly aggressive laws and speeches. Several people have even been arrested in the country for speaking out against the conflict, either publicly or through social media.