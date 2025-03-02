The Spanish cyclist Juan Ayusothat on Saturday he was wrong 300 meters from the goal at the Ardèche Classic, won Sunday in The Drôme Classicafter a 40 km solo getaway, in Etoile-Sur-Rhône (southeast of France).

The UAE cyclist took off the rest of the runners in the Puerto Grande limit to impose itself alone thanks to His ride, who remembered those of the leader of his Tadej Pogacar formation.

After getting rid of a collective fall in the platoon, the 22 -year -old Spanish made a meteoric attack that no one could follow. The Danish Mattias Skjelmose came out only to catch him, and the Lidl-Trek corridor came to approach dangerously at a given time, but finally collapsed and claudicated, remaining 23 seconds from the Spanish after an exciting remote duel. The British Ben Tulett finished third to 1 minute 15 seconds, imposing himself on a first platoon to the climb up.

«I had never attacked from so far», Said Ayuso. «My radio didn’t work so I didn’t have much information until the car went up to my height. Then I turned and I saw him approach (to Skjelmose). I had to press a little to go looking for victory ».









This is the ninth victory for Ayuso at 22, a talent of cycling for its full profile, comfortable in ports and counterrelojes, which dreams of following the steps of Pogacar.

On Saturday, he left as a favorite to victory at the Ardèche Classic, proof of which he was in force champion, and was part of a group of twelve runners at the head of the test. However, 300 meters from the goal, he was wrong in a bifurcation with other cyclists, leaving the Frenchman Romain Grégoire impose himself without resistance.

Ayuso’s victory is the 13th for The UAE team, dominant in the platoon for more than a year.