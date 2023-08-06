DIn a nationwide opinion poll, the AfD lost popularity for the first time in four months. In the weekly “Sunday trend” by the Insa institute for “Bild am Sonntag”, the party fell to 21 percent this week. That’s one percentage point less than in the previous week – and the first decline since March 25, when the AfD got 15 percent in the poll.

The SPD gained one point compared to the previous week and now comes to 19 percent. The CDU/CSU also gained a point and has the approval of 27 percent of those surveyed. The Greens remain unchanged at 14 percent, the FDP at 7 percent and the Left at 5 percent. The other parties lose one percent of the votes and can only unite seven percent.

For the survey, the opinion research institute Insa interviewed 1,203 people between July 31 and August 4, 2023. The maximum error tolerance is given as plus/minus 2.9 percentage points.