claudia roncal is the new Miss Teen Ámbar Mundial Peru 2023 and successor to the outgoing queen, the Puerto Rican Adriana Aponte (Miss Teen Amber World 2022). The new teenage queen, belonging to the Miss Peru La Pre platform, was chosen in the beauty pageant that took place from August 1 to 5 in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), and which pays homage to amber, a typical stone of the Caribbean country . The contest brings together 20 participating countries and has been running since the 70s: Maricielo Effio was the first Peruvian to bring the title of Miss World Amber 1995.

Miss Peru La Pre: who is Claudia Roncal?

Claudia Roncal is 17 years old and was trained at the modeling academy of Mónica Chacón De Vettori (Miss Peru World 1996), who is also co-director of Miss Peru La Pre. “One of my greatest desires is to dedicate myself to modeling with the aim of being an example to follow for my generation and to be able to represent my country, Peru.”, he said on Instagram, in which he described himself as “a determined, sensible and proactive person”.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Claudia Roncal when she was elected Miss Teen Ámbar Mundial Peru 2023, last July. “Everything has been a journey full of effort and dedication. I will continue to work hard to proudly represent my country.”, he assured.

Claudia Roncal’s preparation for the international pageant was in charge of Will Reyes, who also prepared Fernanda Alvino, the recently crowned Miss Teen Americas 2023, as well as Gaela Barraza (miss Teen Model World 2023), among others.

“I am happy to represent my country! I feel immense pride in carrying the colors and culture of my land in my heart, ”said the teenage queen before her departure. During the Miss Teen Ámbar Mundial 2023 contest, she managed to stand out on the catwalk, wearing an impressive dress by the designer Felix Uzcategui.

Claudia Roncal wore a design by Félix Uzcategui at Miss Teen Ámbar Mundial. Photo: Facebook

“Congratulations! I always knew you would make it“, congratulations Alessia Kaiserbergerone of the queens of Miss Peru La Pre 2023. Jennifer Barrantes (former Miss Peru World 2022) and Karem Brückmann (Lady Peru 2022) also expressed their joy at the triumph.

