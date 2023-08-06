The winners of the All-Russian musical youth competition “Invasion: Young Winds” have been announced. The event took place on August 5 at the site of the Urban Club in the space of the Flacon Design Factory in Moscow.

“Margarita Nashchekina from Saratov took first place, Shirley Myrli from Donetsk took second, and third place was shared by Sasha Balog, TOBE, Crow – all three from Moscow,” the organizing committee said.

It is noted that the winners of the competition received guitars as prizes, the opportunity to record music in a professional studio and release their own vinyl record.

Also, the winners of the competition were invited to perform at the festival “Tavrida. Art” and conduct a tour of eight federal districts of Russia. In addition, musicians will be given the opportunity to get on the air of Our Radio.

The day before, as a result of online voting, the audience determined 50 finalists. Nine performers represented Moscow, four – St. Petersburg. It is specified that seven projects from Donbass and Crimea got into the final.

August 2, chairman of the jury of the competition and program director “Our radio” Igor Pankov said that more than 4 thousand applications were received for the “Invasion: Young Winds” contest.

