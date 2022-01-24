The right-wing nationalist party UBP won early parliamentary elections in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (RTCN), which is recognized only by Ankara – according to the official provisional results released on Monday (24).

After the vote, Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar’s National Unity Party won 39.54% of the vote and reinforced its presence in the RTCN parliament with 24 out of 50 seats. As in 2018, however, the pro-Turkish UBP will have to form a coalition to govern.

The Turkish Republican Party (CTP, left) came in second with 32.04% of the vote and won 18 seats, according to the Supreme Election Commission (YSK).

“First, let’s fix the economy. This will be our first mission,” said UBP Secretary General and current RTCN Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu late on Sunday.

The elections were dominated by the economic crisis that hit this self-proclaimed republic, heavily dependent on Turkey.

The fall of the Turkish lira, which lost 44% of its value against the dollar in 2021, caused inflation to exceed 46% year-on-year in December.

Since the Turkish army invaded a third of the territory in 1974, the island has been split in two, with the self-proclaimed RTCN to the north and the European Union member Republic of Cyprus to the south.

