Atlético Nacional and Millionaires are measured in a historic final between the most winning teams in Colombia that starts today with the first leg in Medellín, where the local hopes to become even stronger to get closer to their eighteenth league title.

In the Atanasio Girardot stadium, the first chapter of the definition of the Apertura Tournament will be played, which invites the blue team to challenge the fort of the green team, led by the Brazilian Paulo Autoori.

with casualties

The purslane reached the final of the tournament after hitting at the right time in group A of the home runs and when Alianza Petrolera was emerging as a surprise finalist, but slipped in the key game, while the Colombian King of Cups had a vibrant comeback against sports grass (3-2) and qualified with 12 points.

“It will be a beautiful show between two giants of the continent, and hopefully it will be in peace and that the sporting process is the most important thing, that players and fans generate a show that transcends South America and the world,” said Autuori.

Nacional, who holds the label of “the most times champion” of Colombia, with 17 stars, will face the first game without its starting goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, who is with the Colombian team playing friendlies in Europe, while the side is in doubt left Danovis Banguero for an “Achilles tendinopathy”.

To cover these absences, goalkeeper Harlen Castillo is available, who last year won the final with Deportivo Pereira, and the youthful Samuel Velásquez, with an outstanding performance against Pasto.

The rest of the backbone is available, with defenders Cristian Zapata and Felipe Aguirre; midfielders Nelson Palacios, Sebastián Gómez and Nelson Deossa, and forwards Tomás Ángel and Jefferson Duque, in addition to their top reference and goalscorer: Dorlan Pabón.

an outstanding debt



Millionaires, owner of 15 stars and a style of play that won fans over, awaits the graduation of a three-year process with the coach Alberto Gamero, to which the League title has been elusive, because in 2021 he led the team to the final of the Opening Tournament and lost it to Deportes Tolima.

“We are committed to a title and we are going to fight for it. This is a healthy, hard-working, humble group that wants big things. God willing we make it. We are making merits to achieve a title”, said Gamero.

Celebration of Andrés Llinás’s goal. Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

And he added: “We are calm because we know that we have done a good job and we hope that everything goes as we want in the two games.”

The Bogotá team had no problem qualifying in a group with heavyweights, including América de Cali and Deportivo Independiente Medellín (DIM), but it was with Boyacá Chicó that they kept up the fight until the closing of the home runs, in which they beat DIM 2-1 and qualified with 13 points to respond to their favoritism.

key absences

He arrives at the first meeting with Nacional without the Colombian goalkeeper Álvaro Montero and the Costa Rican defender Juan Pablo Vargas, concentrated with their respective national teams, so Juan Moreno will guard the portico and Jorge Arias will be Andrés Llinás’ partner.



Nor does it have winger Óscar Cortés, a figure from the Colombian team that participated in the U-20 World Cup in Argentina and who is now in Europe with the senior team.

The Ambassador will have his most important player in this final, the captain David Mackalister Silva, that integrates a midfield strengthened by Larry Vásquez, Daniel Giraldo and Daniel Cataño, while in attack will be the youthful Beckham David Castro and Leonardo Castro, scorer and champion last semester with Pereira.

Sports