triumph. Yes: the one with the Colombian team over Germany. For the first time, and in their fifth face-to-face, an absolute Colombian National Team beat the second world football power. He beat him on his land, playing a coherent and serious game. Without fear.

A 0-2 that leaves the base team ready to start the tie in September, in which there are more names of the usual and fewer of the new ones that the hysterical and opportunistic tribune demanded.

The figure was Square! I repeat: Yerry Mina played a great game! And that the geniuses of overanalysis and the fans want to pension them.

Colombia in defense was closed and short. In the midfield, ordered. In attack they pressed, took the ball away and were quick. Santos Borré played as a ‘9 mark’. Ha!

That Germany is in low hours, that they adjusted three defeats and a draw in their last outings, that their DT balances on a tightrope does not take away the shine or importance and victory.

Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (right) celebrates with Mateus Uribe Colombia’s second goal. Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

Enough of the neurosis that prevents joy and denies it: June 20, 2023 Colombia wrote its first victory in the book of Colombian sports history. That is not erased by anything or anyone.

I repeat: the key is that Lorenzo already has his base.

the very final

Now, to the very final of Colombian soccer between National and Millionaires, tohe superclassic of the country never before seen in a one-on-one by the star, and that today will have the first round in Medellín.

In addition, the two best in the history of the League (the historical table is there, it does not admit neurosis either) are the two best in this League.

There is adrenaline in the air. There is a desire for glory and victory. There is fear of losing against the archrival. There is chill in Medellín. There is chill in Bogota.



In Nacional and Millonarios they must have that feeling of going to take the final algebra exam knowing that of the 100 problems in Baldor’s miscellany they solved 90, five they macheted and with five they couldn’t.

The scare is just that the very final, blade, puts them the problems that they macheted or did not solve. Happens.

The grand final will be defined on Saturday June 24 Photo: Sergio Acero Yate / Weather – @jaiverpress

Both, from the outset, seem to feel more comfortable as visitors, in a duel in which the details, the strength in the areas and the individual performances are going to be definitive, decisive.

Paraphrasing Joaquín Sabina, at the first final point of the very final, whatever happens, the ellipsis will follow…

