The National Lottery draw is usually held every Thursday and Saturday. However, there is one date on the lottery calendar that is immovable: December 22which this year falls on a Sunday. It is for this reason that the draw does not take place this Saturday, but is moved to the next day, since it is the Extraordinary Christmas Draw of the National Lottery.

In this way, the Christmas Lottery drums have moved to the stage of the Teatro Real in Madridwhere this Sunday the children of San Ildefonso will be seen singing El Gordo and the other awards.

Unlike ordinary raffles, the price of the tenth for this extraordinary raffle amounts to 20 euros.

So, from 9 in the morning and for approximately four hours, the Christmas Lottery draw will attract the attention of all those who have purchased at least one tenth.

In total, this giveaway distributes 2,702 million euros in prizes Among the 193 million tenths issued, 193 series of 100,000 banknotes. This is what you may get:

First prize : the popular Gordo of 4,000,000 euros for the series, that is, 400,000 euros for the tenth.

: the popular Gordo of 4,000,000 euros for the series, that is, 400,000 euros for the tenth. Second prize : 1,250,000 euros for the series and 125,000 for the tenth.

: 1,250,000 euros for the series and 125,000 for the tenth. Third prize : 500,000 euros for the series and 50,000 for the tenth.

: 500,000 euros for the series and 50,000 for the tenth. Fourth prizes : There are two, each of them with 200,000 euros for the series, 20,000 for the tenth.

: There are two, each of them with 200,000 euros for the series, 20,000 for the tenth. Fifth prizes : There are eight, each of them with 60,000 for the series and 6,000 for the tenth.

: There are eight, each of them with 60,000 for the series and 6,000 for the tenth. 1,794 prizes of one thousand euros for the seriesmoney with which many will console themselves in order to recover some of what they invested.

If there was luck in the draw, since the afternoon of the same Sunday The prize can be collected once both the verifications of the extracted numbers and the computer processes are completed.

If the prizes are less than 2,000 euros For each tenth or receipt, they can only be collected at one of the points of sale of the Loterías commercial network and will be collected in cash or through bizum.

For its part, if the prizes accumulate a amount equal to or greater than 2,000 euroswill be charged in the only two authorized financial entities: BBVA and CaixaBank.