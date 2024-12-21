LaLiga Hypermotion continues its course and this Saturday December 21

They will measure their strength in the Ipurua Municipal Stadium

Eibar and Grenade

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 20 of the championship.

Eibar comes into the match having faced Granada and Real Zaragoza while Granada played their last LaLiga Hypermotion matches against Eibar and Real Oviedo. After the match against Granada, Eibar will play against Eldense and Albacete. For its part, Granada will play against Burgos and Levante.

Eibar – Granada

LaLiga Hypermotion standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Municipal de Ipurua stadium, Eibar occupies the position number 12 of the LaLiga Hypermotion classification with 27 points, while

Grenade occupies the position number 7 of the table with 32 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the LaLiga Hypermotion standings.

So far, in LaLiga Hypermotion Eibar has a balance of 19

goals in favor

and 21

goals against which have meant 8 games won, 3 drawn and 9 lost. Granada comes into the match having scored 34 goals and conceded 26, which has translated into 9 games won, 5 drawn and 6 lost.

So far in the championship, Eibar has achieved 7 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses at home, while Granada has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 3 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga Hypermotion top scorer and assist tables before the match between Eibar and Granada.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

LaLiga Hypermotion match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Eibar and Granada today

The match between Eibar and Granada corresponding to the day Day 20 of LaLiga Hypermotion takes place today, Saturday, December 21 at the Municipal de Ipurua. The match will start at 2:00 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, LaLiga TV M2, LaLiga TV Hypermotion, GolStadium Premium.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.