Today Saturday March 23, 2024 The Extraordinary Father's Day Draw of the National lottery which has distributed a first prize worth 1,300,000 euros to the series and 130,000 euros in each of the tenths that have the number 28386 which has been sold in Málaga, Almería, Palencia, Badajoz, Cáceres, Madrid, Pontevedra and Seville.

A second prize of 250,000 euros has also been awarded to the series and 25,000 euros per tenth with the 30808 as the award-winning number that has been sold in Asturias, Vizcaya, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Las Palmas, León and Valencia. From LA TRUTH you can consult all the results of draws and lotteries which organizes both State Lotteries and Betting and ONCE.

From this moment, you can check if you have been awarded in the raffle of the National lottery by entering the number played in the following search engine. You can check the results and see the prizes for your tenth:

Furthermore, they add the refunds 0, 1 and 6, which are rewarded with return. Furthermore, the fraction fell to number 10 and the series was number 4.

The system is very similar to that of the Christmas Lottery since there are five figures that determine the final winning number, although the draw on December 22 has larger prizes and is held once a year. In this draw carried out by the state society of State Lotteries and Betting, the Treasury takes part of the prize. Prizes over 40,000 euros must be declared to the Tax Agency. Any winner of a prize who exceeds that barrier will be obliged to pay 20% tax. So the amount will be paid in full to the lower prizes.

How to collect the prize?



After verifying from THE TRUTH that our tenth has been awarded, you will be able to collect the money from the next day. If it is a prize less than 2,000 euros It can be picked up at any of the lottery sales points. However, if the amount is greater, it can only be claimed in one of the financial entities authorized by the SELAE.

Regarding collection, it must be taken into account that there is a deadline to obtain the money, which is three months from the day after.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official list of today's National Lottery results offered by the state company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.