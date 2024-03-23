Cali



The drought continues to affect Valle del Cauca

Today, March 22, International Water Day is celebrated, but due to pollution, deforestation, global warming and the El Niño Phenomenon, among others, many regions are experiencing intense droughts and their inhabitants are only waiting for the rains that would apparently arrive in April. . Lake Calima is one of the largest reservoirs in America and is located in the municipality of Calima El Darién, in the Cauca Valley, but due to the climate, its level has dropped more than 50%, making the lack of water has produced beaches of more than 700 meters, where you can see the earth broken by high temperatures, fish and lifeless vegetation and too much garbage.