One of the months that all Peruvians look forward to the most is, without a doubt, the celebration of National Holidays that take place on July 28 and 29.

The national day is considered one of the most important celebrations of the official Peruvian calendar, where millions of people remember the independence of Peru from Spanish rule

The National Holidays are considered one of the biggest dates in the Peruvian calendar, since Independence Day is commemorated in 1821 by José de San Martín.

Likewise, July 28 and 29 are established as holidays and the population tries to carry out activities with their loved ones, taste typical dishes from different regions or travel. In addition, it is a date where everyone shows their great patriotism by decorating their homes and streets.

Causes of procalamation

The Independence of Peru is an important event in the history of Peru as our ancestors struggled to get rid of Spanish domination and live in a free and independent country today.

It is important to know that one of the causes was the fight for justice and freedom from exploitation, the influence of libertarian ideas on the Independence of the United States and the ineffective management of the rulers Carlos IV and his son Fernando VII of Spain.

What activities do they do?

On July 28, the main day of the National Holidays, Peruvians can appreciate some public activities that have been carried out over the years, and these are:

Mass and Te Deum are performed.

Congressmen, State Ministers and the Head of State attend the traditional mass.

Congress receives the President of the Republic.

The President of the Republic gives his message to the Nation in Congress.

Public activities during July 29

During this date, the aim is to honor the Armed Forces and National Police of Peru, for which the following is done:

Traditional Civic-Military ParadeA: Here the military institutions march in front of the eyes of the citizens where you can see their weapons and vehicle units that are used for the benefit of the country.

home celebration

Dance and sing to the rhythm of songs by Peruvian artists. Get your family members together to recommend their favorite topics.

From home or in person, follow the minute by minute of the parades that are organized in each district. Prepare a Creole lunch.

