Tlajomulco, Jalisco.- A farm where they hid almost 16,000 liters of hydrocarbon stolen, was located by elements of the National Guardin the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zunigain Jalisco.

The uniformed men carried out a surveillance tour in the vicinity of Tlajomulcowhen they found a clandestine outlet with a hose connected to a fuel pipeline, reported the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) in Jalisco.

The hose had an approximate length of two kilometers, which reached the interior of a building, in which several containers of liquid were observed from the outside.

The case was notified by the officers to the Federal Public Ministrywho requested the search procedure, carried out by elements of the FGR and the National Guard.

Inside the farm they found eight containers of various sizes containing approximately 15,985 liters of gasolinewhich were insured together with the property.

The FGR opened will continue with the corresponding investigation folder, for the crime of illegal possession of hydrocarbons and whatever results.