The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on the payment of reparations by Russia to Ukraine

The UN General Assembly adopted a draft resolution on compensation for damage to Ukraine. Voting results are reported Reuters.

94 UN members voted for the document. 14 countries opposed – Russia, China, Belarus, the Bahamas, Cuba, North Korea, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria and Iran. Another 73 abstained from voting. The meeting was initiated by Ukraine, Canada, the Netherlands and Guatemala.

According to the document, members of the UN General Assembly, together with Kyiv, are recommended to create an “international register of damage, which will serve as documented evidence of the claimed damage, losses and injuries” as a result of “internationally illegal actions of the Russian Federation in or against Ukraine, as well as for promoting and coordinating data collection”.

In Russia, the GA resolution was considered null and void

The Permanent Representative of Russia to the World Organization, Vasily Nebenzya, during the meeting pointed out that the resolution of the General Assembly is legally null and void. He assessed the initiative as “an attempt to legalize the illegal”.

Vice Speaker of the Federation Council of Russia Konstantin Kosachev agreed with the diplomat. He stressed that the authors of the document are striving to “give at least the appearance of legitimacy to their deliberately illegal actions” to arrest, seize and subsequently use Russian assets at their own discretion.

The head of the international committee of the State Duma and the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, drew attention to the fact that the adopted resolution is “the legalization of outright robbery at the interstate level.” He explained that the General Assembly is not authorized to demand any reparations.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev advised accepting a similar recommendation for US compensation for damage to North Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Yugoslavia and “the numerous other victims of the Americans and NATO.” “Otherwise, it looks like the beginning of the UN’s agony as the main international institution for reconciliation,” he said.

Damage has already been calculated.

In October, the World Bank estimated the damage from the fighting in Ukraine at 350 billion euros. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that Kyiv cannot cope with the necessary expenses alone. Politicians proposed to develop a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine with the involvement of the EU, the Group of Seven (G7), financial institutions, international organizations and private investors.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that since October 10, as a result of rocket attacks from Russia in Ukraine, 30 percent of power plants have been destroyed. According to him, because of this, massive power outages began throughout the country. At the same time, he stressed that the current situation leaves no room for negotiations with Russia.