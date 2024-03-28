Cultural program of the San Marcos National Fair announced in Aguascalienteswith concerts by groups such as 'Daniel you are killing me', 'La Barranca' and more, as well as plays, ballet presentations and other artistic expressions.

The Admission will be free to all activities and venues where cultural activities will be carried out in Aguascalientes.

At the Foro del Lago, concerts by nationally recognized artists will be offered, with free admission. In this venue, Aguascalientes and visitors will be able to enjoy presentations by Neto Peña, Golden Ganga, Descartes a Kant, Vivir Quintana, Los Ángeles Negros and more.

Cultural Institute of Aguascalientes

The First Patio of the House of Culture will become the Art Barracks and musical performances will be offered, as will the Stallworth Basement.

While those who seek ballet, experimental music and folk performances, his place in the San Marcos Fair It will be the Patio of the Jacarandas.

The gastronomic side will be covered at the Víctor Sandoval culture house, every Sunday of the FNSM.

In addition, the other 10 municipalities of Aguascalientes will have a piece of the National Fair of San Marcos one day.

The city's galleries and museums will also join the celebration. To consult the complete program in detail, you can consult the Facebook page of the Cultural Institute of Aguascalientes.