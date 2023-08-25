The National Elections Committee announced that the period for receiving appeals against the candidates for membership of the Federal National Council 2023, whose names were included in the list of preliminary candidates, extends from (26) to (28) August.

Terms of appeal

And in accordance with the provisions of Article (61) of the Executive Instructions for the Federal National Council elections 2023; Each voter has the right to appeal against the candidacy of a candidate in the emirate to which he belongs using the form approved by the emirate committee, according to the following conditions: that the appeal be based on serious and acceptable reasons, and that the appeal be submitted to the emirate committee during the period from 26 to 28 August, and that The applicant deposits an amount of three thousand dirhams as a guarantee with the National Elections Commission, and this amount is returned to the applicant if the decision is issued in his favor.

Final decisions

The National Elections Committee stated that appeals against the candidates whose names were included in the preliminary list for the Federal National Council elections 2023 will be referred to the Appeals Committee, which is formed under the chairmanship of a judge and the membership of two experts and specialists, in order to submit reports of legal opinion in them to the National Elections Committee, to issue its decisions in the matter. This matter will take place from August 29 to 31, and its decisions will be final (that is, it may not be appealed by any method of appeal), and the final list of candidates for membership of the Federal National Council will be announced on (2) September 2023 AD. Locations and timing of receiving appeals.

The committee set the timing for receiving appeals on Saturday and Sunday, August 26-27, from 9 am to 12 noon, and on Monday, August 28, from 8 am to 3 pm. It also specified (7) sites for receiving appeals against candidates, which were distributed as follows :

The headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee is in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the second floor, and the headquarters of the Dubai Emirate Committee is in the Hatta Hall (C & D) in the Dubai World Trade Center. In the Emirate of Sharjah, the headquarters of the Consultative Council of the Emirate of Sharjah has been identified. Ajman Museum, and in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, the Ministry of Community Development building was identified in Umm Al Quwain – the first floor, and in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, the Ras Al Khaimah Creative Youth Center was identified in Al Dhait, and in the Emirate of Fujairah, the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry – the eighth floor.

The National Elections Committee had announced the preliminary list of candidates earlier today, August 25, with the total number of candidates (309) representing all the emirates of the country.

The electoral campaigns will start from (11) September to (3) October, provided that the last date for receiving applications for withdrawal of candidates is the 26th of next September, and that the submission of applications for the names of candidates’ agents will be on the days (27) and (28) of next September, in accordance with the conditions set forth in the executive instructions for the elections. .

More information about the fifth round of the Federal National Council elections is available on the website of the National Elections Committee (www.uaenec.ae), and its smart application (National Elections Committee.UAENEC) available on the Apple Store and Google Play, and the committee’s social media pages, or via WhatsApp service at (600500005).