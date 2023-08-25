Bloomberg: the growth of Asian economies does not reduce the role of the dollar, but makes it stronger

The perception that the growth of Asian economies and problems in the United States cast doubt on the status of the dollar as the world’s main currency is not supported by facts. On the contrary, the American currency is feeling better, and the development of Asia only helps it. About this in my article. wrote Bloomberg columnist Daniel Moss, who specializes in Asian countries.

He recalled that forecasts about the weakening of the dollar against other currencies in 2023 did not come true, although 2022 was extremely successful for him. Moss compared the dollar to a medieval moated fortress that they can’t take.

While the eurozone is in trouble, Japan cannot decide what to do with its monetary policy, and China is gradually realizing that the rapid growth is over, confidence in the dollar is only growing. The expert noted that the time has come to reconsider the mutual influence of the dollar and developing countries, perhaps in reality their roles should be reversed.

It is generally accepted that the total dominance of the dollar in international trade has a negative impact on developing countries, which is why some of them would like to use national currencies more.

However, on the other hand, it is the growth of Asian countries that leads to the strengthening of the American currency. It solves the problem of safe assets, which are so scarce in growing countries. At the same time, the US may experience problems in the event of a crisis in emerging markets and are forced to solve them at its own expense. For example, Washington had to deal with the problems that arose due to the default of Russia in 1998 or the unsuccessful devaluation of the yuan in China in 2015.

Earlier, analysts of the international interbank information transfer and payment system (SWIFT) calculated that in July 2023 the share of the US dollar in the structure of international settlements increased from 42 percent to a maximum level over the past five years – 46.46 percent.