The national coach of the Canadian ice hockey players, Claude Julien, has to miss the Olympic Games in Beijing. During a preparatory training camp in Switzerland, he slipped hard on the ice and broke several ribs. The doctors don’t allow Julien to board the plane to China.











,,Claude was extremely excited and honored to be part of the Canadian team at the Olympics. We are all disappointed that he will no longer be able to lead us in Beijing,” said CEO Shane Doan.

Assistant coach Jeremy Colliton takes the place of Julien. ,,We have a very close and experienced coaching staff, who have gained a lot of knowledge from Claude in the short time we worked together. We will continue to support each other and keep the same goal in mind, which is to win Olympic gold,” he said.

Canada, which last won the Olympic men's ice hockey tournament in 2014, will start the tournament against Germany on February 10.