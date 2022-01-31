It started . The program Exathlon Mexico has reached its grand finale and the contestants are ready to be able to go through their last challenges and challenges. This reality show, recorded from the Dominican Republic and broadcast and produced by the TV Azteca network, has been very well received by the figures that have made up the teams, in addition to the risky tests that they have had to overcome in order to add to said competition. After this season, the premiere of Exatlón All Stars is planned.

In this note you will know how to follow the Exatlón program: the schedules, the transmission channels, the date of the final, the participants who will play this tournament and the possible winner of this contest.

Live: the grand finale of Exatlón México Go up to have advantage Zudi. 2 to 1 against Sol Zudi has already come back twice at the last moment, clearly at a disadvantage against Sol. The competitor of the blue team, for her part, did not finish as quickly as she started. Photo: screenshot. Zudi came back seconds after Sol extended the advantage! Incredible. Zudikey won the second round over Marysol, who had the advantage for several minutes. Or so it seemed. Photo: screenshot. Sol momentarily wins 1-0 over Zudikey! The competitor from the blue team won Zudikey in a first challenge. Photo: screenshot. Koke was proud to remember that he is the only participant who reached the final without being a sports professional. The competitor reflected on his walk in Exatlón México and noticed that his effort was enormous: he is the only finalist who is not an athlete. Photo: Exatlon Mexico Twitter. Four were the athletes who reached the maximum definition of the program. Photo: screenshot. At 9:00 pm the grand finale of Exatlón México begins After 24 weeks of its fifth installment, the absolute winner will finally be known between Exatlón Guardianes vs. Conquerors. Women: Sun vs. Zudikey. Men: The beast vs. Koke.

When is the final of Exatlón México 2022?

This Sunday, January 30, 2022 will be the last chapter of the current season of the reality show Exatlón México.

Who are the finalists?

‘Guardians’ and ‘Conquistadores’ continue their confrontation in the Dominican Republic. Photo: composition/TV Azteca/Facebook

The four finalists of Exatlón México are Sol Cortes and Zudikey Rodriguez in the women’s branch; as well as Koke Guerrero and David ‘The Beast’ Juarez in males.

Who were the last eliminated from Exatlón 2022?

Heber ‘Thunder’ Gallegos he lost the elimination duel against David ‘La Bestia’ Juárez and has been eliminated. What’s more, Nataly ‘Dynamom’ Gutierrez was eliminated by Marysol ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Cortés.

Who will win Exatlón México?: This is what was leaked

According to the Queen K1 account, Marysol ‘Million Dollar Baby’ Cortes would win in women, while Koke Warrior I would do the same in the male group.

Exathlon 2022: schedule

The episodes of Exathlon 2022 are transmitted from Monday to Thursday at 7.30 pm and the Sundays at 8.00 pm (Central Mexico time).

Exatlón México: transmission channel

Exatlón comes to an end this Sunday, January 30. Photo: TV Azteca

You can watch all the programs of Exathlon Mexico through the signal Aztec One.

How to watch TV Azteca LIVE?

The program will be broadcast on channel 101, which belongs to the Izzi, Dish, Star TV, Sky and Megacable companies.

How to see Azteca Uno LIVE?

If you are in Mexico, you can see Azteca Uno live through the channel 101available in open signal nationwide.

Where to see the final of Exatlón México 2022 FREE ONLINE LIVE?

You can see Exatlón México LIVE ONLINE FOR FREE through La República Espectaculos, from where you will tune in minute by minute, incidents and details of the competition.