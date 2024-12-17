Ángel Haro, president of Real Betis, spoke to the media after the general meeting of shareholders of the green and white entity. The leader analyzed what happened in the assembly while sharing his vision on other aspects of Betic current events. He was asked about the future transfer policy and spoke about what aims to be a less busy winter market than that of January 2024. «We remain attentive to the winter market and we are attentive to any opportunity. Logically, the sports management is working, but for players to come, players have to leave. There has to be space, we don’t have to become obsessed again with having a winter transfer market in which we are the host of the market. “That’s not going to happen,” he said about the winter transfer window. Haro was also questioned about the need to sell footballers to generate capital gains that Betis will have in the next markets and gave the following response: “We have to have capital gains to be able to balance the accounts, that’s why we have to do a medium-sized exercise.” long term of lowering our wage bill. We have to go to a slightly lower wage bill. This year we have been able to maintain the wage bill due to the capital increase, but not every year we are going to do a capital increase nor can we do a capital increase.

