Working with the rookie

Peter Acosta He was the big surprise of this 2024 MotoGP. Everyone knew that the young Spaniard was an absolute talent and the two world titles won in three seasons between Moto3 and Moto2 confirmed it, but perhaps Nobody in the paddock imagined that the KTM talent could have such an impact since his first approach in the top class. To try to better understand the characteristics – driving and not only – of the ‘Shark’ from Mazarrón, we spoke exclusively with his crew chief Paul Trevathanwho told us about the 2004 class’s season from a privileged point of view.

“The thing we saw from day one with him was his ability to adapt to the bike. – Trevathan explained to us in an exclusive chat with the microphones of FormulaPassion.it – and so he has this extra ability to think about things. That’s the amazing part about him and it hasn’t changed since the beginning of the season. He can really take information that’s given to him and use it. He can adapt quickly to situations. That’s the part that still amazes me. He has that extra ability. As for the riding style, it is very effective in stopping the bike.. He does something, physically or otherwise, that is really different from other guys.”.

Aspects to improve

Of course, even a wonder rookie like Acosta has some aspects that can be improved. According to Trevathan this is especially true for the Curves travel: “What can be improved is the cornering speed. – commented the chief engineer – because it’s an aspect that also goes a bit against his driving style. In this he has to adapt and understand when he has to change his style a bit”. In the world championship standings Acosta is currently fifth, the best among the non-Ducati riders, with three podiums overall. But for those who work closely with him dream of a victorymaybe already in the final part of his rookie season is not a utopia.

“If we don’t win, it’s certainly not his fault. – Trevathan immediately clarified – but at most because we haven’t made the bike good enough. We also have to learn to put everything together on the weekend. That’s why I have a lot of respect for Bagnaia and Martin: because every week, when it counts, they are there. And I know how difficult it is. Their team is doing a great job and the riders are doing a great job. That’s something we’re working on. If we can fix things on a weekend where we have good feelings, we start on the front row and everything comes easy to us, then I think we can really do it, we could win a race with Pedro. This is clear.“.

The challenge of 2025

In the evolution of Acosta, looking to next year, KTM is confident that the Arrivals of Bastianini and Vinaleswho will all have the same motorbike, will be able to help Pedro: “We can’t wait for them to arrive – explained Trevathan, appearing enthusiastic about the ‘super line-up’ created by KTM for 2025 – we are experiencing this internal confrontation that will be 100% positive. We do not take it in any way as a negative thing. There will also be some extremely valid crew chiefs in the team. Alberto [Giribuola] will return to that role with Bastianini. Vinales will bring his crew chief with him. So This evolution also applies to the technical part. I think there will be a lot of things that we can learn more quickly. Having these technical minds and these drivers I think you start from a higher base and then you quickly improve every weekend. Then of course every driver will want to beat everyone else. You can’t change that.”he concluded.