Despite having recently entered the house of GFVIP 6 Nathalie Caldonazzo she has already become one of the protagonists, above all thanks to her statements. In fact after talking to the public about his love affair with Massimo Troisi lasted only 2 years but never forgotten, she also indulged in confessions about the difficult relationship she had with her father.

A relationship that, as stated by the actress and showgirl, has never been one of the best. In fact, he conditioned her in her relationship with men, as in them she admitted that she often sought the reflection of her father. Nathaly told to Alfonso Signorini how in childhood she often felt overwhelmed by her father’s attitudes and overcome by the impotence in not being able to defend her mother, who was a victim of violence.

Source: web

“I saw the fragile figure of my mother and the too bad figure of this person, I had the two bases completely busted”.

Nathalie’s father, Mario an important Roman entrepreneur, met the showgirl’s mother, Leontine Snell, internationally renowned dancer and choreographer, when she was in Italy for a tour. Passion and great love broke out between the two, as they had two daughters: Nathaly and her sister Patrizia.

Nathalie’s confession about her past

The pain for the violence of the father against the mother marked Caldonazzo’s childhood. Growing up, she tried to commit herself to seeing in her father a human being with many frailties. The man died when Natalhie was only 19 years old.

Following her statements, the actress paused to talk about the current topic, violence against women, specifying that it is still a current topic, perhaps too much. “This violence must be appeased, all these murders and fanaticisms cannot exist. Women are still afraid. I also made some paintings on this theme and the proceeds will be donated to these women “ – he said.