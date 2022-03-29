Although the second season of “Passion of Hawks” It no longer has the same rating as in the first days of its release, it continues to intensify the Colombian plot with new characters and dilemmas. In addition, we are very close to seeing Franco Reyes again, played by Michel Brown.

Andrés and Gaby Reyes Elizondo are the children of Sarita and Franco. Photo: Facebook/@PasionDeGavilanes

Meanwhile, fans continue to pay attention to each of the chapters of “Pasión de gavilanes 2″ and all of its extra material. For this reason, on this occasion, we share with you a fun and tender video in which Natasha Klausyes your character sarita elizondo reveal what they both have in common: his love for horses.

“Hello how are you? I am Sarita Elizondo and here I am with my beautiful Sexto. He is the horse that accompanies me from the first scene that we began to record. He has the temperament of him like Sarita, but he really is very noble, very calm, “he begins by saying Natasha Klaus, in the video posted on the official Instagram of” Pasión de gavilanes “.

Natasha Klauss shares her passion for horses. Photo: Instagram/@natashaklauss27

“I don’t get nervous, well Natasha generally. I like to ride horses since the first season. They are extremely sensitive animals. They help the energies to release, we think they are in a bad temper or something and no, they are throwing away our own energy, ”he added.

The actress was not only encouraged to talk about these animals, but also took the opportunity to invite all followers to keep up with “Pasión de gavilanes 2” from Monday to Friday. “I want them to connect every day with “Pasión de gavilanes” which is spectacular. A wonderful story by Telemundo ”, he assured.

Natasha Klauss, Sarita Elizondo and their passion for horses