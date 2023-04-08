Nataniel Sánchez now lives in Spain after several years of being fernanda of the houses in “At the bottom there is room”. Established in Barcelona, ​​she has continued to train as an actress and has searched for a way to excel in the artistic field. Of course, it is undeniable that thousands of her remember her as the granddaughter of Francesca Maldini, which is why they ask her to return in the América Televisión series. However, the interpreter seems to have closed that cycle and she would have no plans to resume her iconic role. She thus made it clear in a previous interview with Jesus alzamora for the YouTube program “La banca”.

Nataniel Sánchez was one of the protagonists of “Al fondo hay sitio” since its premiere in 2009. His last appearance in the series was in 2016, for season 8. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/Nataniel Sánchez

Why did Nataniel Sánchez leave “Al fondo hay sitio” and did not want to return?

In 2022, Nathaniel Sanchez He was in Peru and, as expected, his fans believed that he would record a cameo for “At the bottom there is room”. Nothing could be further from the truth, since the actress seems very firm in leaving behind her past as Fernanda de las Casas. In fact, she explained that she was planning to leave the show even before its eighth season ended.

“I was already considering resigning. Thank God it’s over and I didn’t have to go through the awkward process of being told ‘no, stay’. I was prepared to be told that, ‘stay, we pay you so much’. And I said ‘even if they offer me a million, I won’t stay’. I wanted to do other things, I had another need. When it ends, I close the cycle”, he stated.

Did Nataniel Sánchez lose a job at Amazon PV because of “AFHS”?

no doubt be Fernanda de las Casas paved the way for fame Nathaniel Sanchez in Peru and could also do it in Spain. Specifically, the artist commented that she had an audition for an Amazon Prime Video series, but not mentioning her leading role in “Al fondo hay sitio” took her away from the opportunity she was looking for so much.

“Look how shy I am, despite working so many years, instead of saying: ‘I’ve been the protagonist in this television series,’ I never said it,” she commented in the aforementioned dialogue with Alzamora.