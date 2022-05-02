Nathaniel Sanchez He shared a curious photograph with Erick Elera on his social networks. The remembered Fernanda de las Casas met again with Joel Gonzáles, both characters from “Al fondo hay lugar”, but not precisely to record a scene from the successful Peruvian television series. According to the young woman, the two coincided in the place where she had arrived in the company of some friends.

The actress shared the photo on her official Facebook account posing next to the singer. “Yesterday (April 30) life brought us back together. So without planning. Notice those happy faces . I love you, egg cup Erick Elera ”, he wrote.

The photograph has more than 9 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments, where they highlight the good relationship that exists between the artists. “How cute. So many memories, seeing them together again”, “I hope you return to the series”, “The key couple of ‘In the background there is a place’. Thank you for the best moments of entertainment”, expressed the netizens.

Nataniel Sánchez and Erick Elera together on social networks. Photo: Nataniel Sánchez/Instagram.

Actress returned to Peru after living in Spain

The cameras of “Love and Fire” captured Nataniel Sánchez on one of the streets of Lima. In the preview of the program on Wednesday, April 27, the reporter approaches the actress to ask her if her arrival in Peru is to join the cast of the new season of “Al fondo hay lugar”. However, the popular Fernanda decided to remain silent and show a small smile.

Nataniel Sánchez assures that he is not part of “In the background there is a place”

Through a live broadcast on his social networks, Nataniel Sánchez ruled out being one of the cast members of the new season of the soap opera. “I was happy recording ‘Al fondo hay lugar’, and feeling that I am in her hearts until now is a great satisfaction for me. Thank you for the messages wishing me to return to my character, ”she mentioned. “I’m not going to be on the show again,” she added.