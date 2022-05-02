as he could know ASthe Barca have closed a deal with Valencia to sign for 20 million of euros to Carlos Soler (2-1-1997, Valencia). The Barça club has also made the deal with the footballerwhose contract ends in 2023. The operation is done, but the key for it to be realized is the departure of Frenkie de Jong. Despite Xavi’s public praise, the Barça club has decided in recent weeks put on sale to the Dutch midfielder. The objective of Barça is to obtain a transfer of some €70 million. They want Frenkie de Jong, mainly, Man Utd Y Bayern Munichalthough there are other Premier League teams that have also tested their situation.

Xavi had given green light to an operation in which Mateu Germany, for obvious reasons, it has a lot of weight. The director of soccer of the Barça much appreciated yet player with a market value of 50 million euros but to which the club che is forced to sell this summer if you want to get money out of it, since has not renewed. Barça already spoke with the footballer’s representatives in his day to try to stop his renewal so that he arrived free in 2023, but times have advanced. The Barca considers that the operation would round. I would sign a player with a highly competitive character, with arrival and a good relationship with other members of the squad (he was at the Olympic Games with Pedri and Eric, among others) and he could get a positive difference from among 40 and 50 million if he is able to sell De Jong, valued player but who is considered to be missing a point of leadership to captain the new generation of Barça.

Xavi would close like this midfielder roster in which Busquets Y Pedri would untouchables; and in which Gavi, Soler, Kessie Y Nico I know they would share the minutes. Positions doubled as requested by the coach without De Jong’s loss causing destruction. The Soler operation it’s already on going and much more advanced than many would think at this point. We will have to see how it is resolved. For him playerwho agrees with Barça on the terms of the contract, the fundamental thing is get out of Valencia well. It is the club that carries in the heart after having played all his life there and where his whole family lives. But as is logical, and seeing that in recent years the project that is stalledwants to grow, play Champions and fight for titles. to usually do this to the waiting for events but Valencia and Barça are very advanced in their departure. The key may be in Frenkie de Jong.