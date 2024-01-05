Nasrallah said in his new speech on Friday, just two days after his last speech, which had almost the same content, that the party had carried out 670 military operations on the border with Israel since October 8, stressing that “a response to targeting Al-Arouri is inevitably coming.”

Hassan Nasrallah stated, in a televised speech:

We carried out more than 670 operations within 3 months, and 48 border sites were targeted more than once.

We destroyed a large number of Israeli vehicles and tanks.

Since October 8, we have been fighting in the south for more than 100 km.

All Israeli border sites, along with a large number of rear outposts and settlements, were targeted in response to attacks on civilians.

Hezbollah also targeted technical and intelligence equipment along the border and was completely destroyed.

The targeted Israeli technical equipment is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The order to attack Israeli positions on the border between Lebanon and occupied Palestine is still possible.

Our operations against Israeli soldiers have exhausted the Israeli army, which does not acknowledge its dead or wounded.

The current operations on the southern border provide a historic opportunity for Lebanon to liberate its territories occupied by Israel.

The residents of northern Israel, including the settlers, will be the first to pay the price of the war.

Al-Arouri and his companions were killed in a bombing, which the official National News Agency in Lebanon said was carried out via a drone, and targeted a Hamas office in the southern suburb of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold.

The Lebanese authorities and Hamas accused Israel of being behind the operation.

Israel did not comment on the operation, but Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a press conference, “The army is on alert for defense and attack. We are prepared for all scenarios.”