Fear for 'Wilsinho'

It was certainly not a quiet and carefree Christmas day in the Fittipaldi household, with the family gathered for the traditional dinner. In fact, it was during the latter that the worst was feared Wilson Fittipaldi, father of another driver like Christian as well as Brother of the two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson. As the Brazilian's wife, Rita Reis, declared only recently through a post on Instagramthe 80-year-old (who was also celebrating his birthday on December 25) has in fact suffered a cardiac arrest after a piece of meat had hit him.

The current situation

Immediately admitted to hospital and assisted by his family, his wife explained in detail what happened and the current situation, taking the opportunity to also thank all those who expressed messages of solidarity and wishes for a speedy recovery to Fittipaldi: “He suffered a lack of oxygen followed by cardiac arrest – has explained – was resuscitated and he is now sedated and intubated, we are waiting for him to wake up. He has a difficult history of post-sedative comeback, and we wait one day at a time. Yesterday I received countless phone calls and kind messages of support for the entire family. I appreciate all the messages, I know they are the ones that give us strength in this difficult time. Continue the positive vibes of health and healing for Wilsinho. God will do the best!”

His career

His conditions therefore remain stable, although even more comforting news on his state of health is awaited. After making his debut in Formula 1 in 1972 with Brabham, Fittipaldi remained with the English team the following season, achieving 5th place in the German Grand Prix as his best career result. After a sabbatical in 1974, the following year he returned to F1 again at the wheel of the only Brazilian team in the history of F1, founded by him and his brother Emerson: Fittipaldi. After this experience, he retired from the world of racing to support his son Christian, a former F1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver.