A new and tragic US school shooting took place in Nashville, Tennessee.

A woman in her mid-20s, armed with at least two assault rifles and a pistol, entered this Monday morning at the facilities of the Christian school private “The Covenant School” and would have opened fire on the spot.

According to the authorities, the suspect was killed at 10:27 in the morning after the police forces arrived. Seven people, including three children, three adults and the attacker, were killed.

So far this year, there have been reported at least 30 incidents involving firearms in schools in the United Stateswhich have left eight dead and 23 injured, according to data from the organization Everytown for Gun Safety.

After the shooting this Monday morning in Nashvile, the authorities will give another press conference at 4:00 pm to provide more information.

This is what is known so far.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Photo: Twitter: @MNPDNashville

What is known about the shooting?

A 28-year-old woman entered the school through a side door, carrying two assault rifles and a pistol. The agents went to the place after receiving a call warning about the situation at 10:19 in the morning.

We must do more to protect our schools so they don’t become prisons

So far it is not known how the suspect managed to access the school.

The Nashville Police spokesman, Don Aaron, had indicated in a previous press conference that the police response was “quick” and that, after accessing the first floor of the school, the agents heard shots coming from the second and decided to go up.

There they met the attacker who was shooting and two officers opened fire on her, knocking her down.

The school where the attack took place is a private center that serves students from kindergarten through sixth grade, that is, about 11 years, according to its website.

Aaron explained that on a normal day there are usually about 209 students in that center education, which has more than 40 workers.

What is known about the author?

The perpetrator of the crime is a 28-year-old Nashville woman. Two MNPD officers who entered the building and came to the scene when they heard the shots confronted the shooter on the second floor and they fatally shot him.

“We know at this time that the shooter is a female. Her identification is not confirmed. She entered the school through a side entrance and went from the first school to the second floor. At 10:27 a.m., the shooter was dead,” declared Don Aaron.

Likewise, the police maintain the hypothesis that the suspect who killed three children and three adults She was a former student at the educational center.

“My initial conclusions are that at one point she was a student at this school, but i’m not sure what yearNashville Police Chief John Drake told reporters.

Biden again calls for action to stop violence

US President Joe Biden condemned the tragedy on Monday and stressed that “more” must be done to protect educational centers.

“We must do more to stop gun violence. We must do more to protect our schools so they don’t become prisons. I ask Congress again to pass my gun ban,” she said at the start of a Washington summit on women entrepreneurs.

Biden considered that what happened, the “worst nightmare of families”, is “sick”.

The White House reacted to what happened by claiming the legislators increased action against assault weapons.

“How many more children have to be killed before the Republicans in Congress will step up and pass the ban on assault weapons? (…)

“We must do more. (Biden) wants Congress to act. Enough is enough,” said the spokeswoman for the US Presidency, Karine Jean-Pierre, at a press conference.

The Evil of Gun Control Lurking in America

After the tragedy at the Christian school, a reunification zone has been established at Woodmont Baptist Church, a church in the city, for parents to reunite with their children who attend The Covenant School.

“We have mental health professionals at the reunification site,” said Kendra Looney, a spokeswoman for the Nashville Fire Department. “There is a hotline for parents to call that is being set up.”

Deadly shootings are common in the United States, where there are some 400 million firearms in circulation. In 2012, a man killed 20 children aged 6 and 7, and ten years later, in 2022, an 18-year-old boy killed 19 students and two teachers.

Protests in the United States demanding greater and stricter arms control in the country. Photo: Erik S. Lesser / EFE

A 2018 mass shooting at a Florida high school sparked a national movement, led by youth, to demand stricter gun control in the United States.

Despite the mobilization of more than a million protesters, the United States Congress has not adopted an ambitious law because many congressmen are under the influence of the National Rifle Association (NRA), a gun lobby.

In a country where Millions of Americans consider carrying a gun a constitutional right.the only recent legislative advances remain marginal, such as the generalization of criminal and psychiatric background checks to be able to buy a gun.

