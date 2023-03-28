A few months ago, a new film related to the world of Digimon, specifically with the second stage of the anime where we saw new chosen children, as well as the return of some previous ones. And now, after much speculation, the release date for said film in theaters is confirmed.

The movie named Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning will see the return of some iconic characters from the saga, including Davis, Takeru, Hikari and more children from this stage of the anime. The best thing is that the animation is high and level, and it will also be located a long time after having defeated the main villain of the television series.

Right at the end of the teaser we are confirmed that the film hits theaters in Japan next October 27th, so more trailers are expected to be released shortly before it arrives in the eyes of fans. Its plot tells us that Davis and the rest of the elect of the second generation will meet Rei Ōwadawho mentions being the first chosen in history.

For now it has not been confirmed that the film will be released in Latin American theaters, but we must remember that Last Evolution Kizuna yes he did in his time. So it is possible that the same thing happens, even that the characters are also completely dubbed into the Spanish language.

Via: Toei Animation

Editor’s note: I like that they go back to the previous Digimon stories, because frankly I don’t like modern anime too much, so it will be interesting to take a look at the movie. it will be a matter of time before they announce the tape for our region.