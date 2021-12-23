Steve Nash talks about how the Nets are dealing with the emergency: “We had to close everything, but now we have enough players. Let’s not put too much pressure on it “

They had to shut everything down for three days, while Covid stretched the list of positive players: 13 of the 17 players on the Brooklyn roster have taken it in the last two weeks. But now, the Nets are ready to go again. Almost. “Group activities are still prohibited, but tomorrow we leave for Los Angeles and at Christmas we will be on the pitch against the Lakers: we have enough athletes to play” says Steve Nash on zoom, as the Nets training center, which has just reopened to players, is still off limits to the press.

pandemic – Brooklyn remains the team most affected by Covid. He hasn’t played since Saturday, he had to postpone the last 3 games, keep his training center sealed. Even Kyrie Irving, just reinstated, ended up in the Covid protocol. James Harden, Paul Millsap and Javonte Carter dropped the protocol, but rookie Cam Thomas and two-way Kessler Edwards and David Duke joined us, keeping the total at 10. “We have taken 4 substitutes, we have enough players to take the field in Los Angeles, ”proclaims Steve Nash, adding that no one has had any particular symptoms and that he does not expect other exits from the protocol. Kevin Durant will therefore miss the highly anticipated Christmas challenge with LeBron James. “The players are trying to manage this situation as best they can – explains the Brooklyn coach -: they know they have to worry about what they can control, face all this uncertainty one day at a time. For the moment it is not yet clear when we will be able to return to training as a group: those who are healthy can come to the training center and do individual work, with one coach and one at a time. But we were only able to reopen the gym yesterday ”.

uncertainty – Brooklyn for now goes on day by day. For now, the plan is to fly to Los Angeles on Friday, Christmas Eve. On board will be Patty Mills, Blake Griffin and Nicholas Claxton (the only ones with the injured Joe Harris not to have ended up in the Covid protocol, at least for now), as well as Harden, Carter and Millsap just out of the protocol. With them the 4 replacements: Shaquille Harrison, Langston Galloway, James Ennis and Wenyen Gabriel, all taken on a 10-day contract. Not exactly the squadron Brooklyn plans to pursue the title with, but enough to save Christmas in Los Angeles. “We must not put too much pressure on ourselves – continues Nash -: we must look at this whole situation as an opportunity to stop, look at what we have done so far and try to keep improving. When we go back to training we will face the problems, knowing that we will need time to get back to ourselves, to start over. Let’s tackle what we can, one problem at a time ”. For now, the problem is trying to get back on the pitch after missing three games. For a team in the grip of Covid, returning to play is already a great success.

December 23, 2021

