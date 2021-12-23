She laughs in her mother’s arms, while her father sits next to her and looks at her smiling while holding her brother Archie on his lap. Thus appears, in his first public photo, the daughter of Harry and Meghan, Lilibet. The occasion is the greeting cards printed for Christmas by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A photo dating from this summer, taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski this summer at the couple’s home in Santa Barbara, California. Before now, no images of the baby girl, who is six months old, have been released, just as there have been few images of her brother.

On the Christmas card, the greeting message reads: “This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet into the world. Archie made us a” mom “and a” dad “, and Lili made us a family. In anticipation of 2022, we have made donations on its behalf to various organizations that honor and protect families, from those relocated from Afghanistan to American families in need of paid parental leave. ” Following the list of a number of organizations and entities charity, the text ends with a “wish for happy holidays and a prosperous new year, from our family to yours! As always, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili”. The couple will celebrate Christmas with their children at their home in the US, where they moved from the UK in March 2020.