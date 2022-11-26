The NASA space agency published a satellite image of a blackout in Ukraine

American space agency NASA published satellite image of a blackout in Ukraine.

It shows that the country plunged into complete darkness. Ukrainian territory was captured from space on the night of November 24, surrounded by brightly lit cities and towns in neighboring countries, including Russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called the situation in the energy sector difficult. Almost all regions of Ukraine continue to experience serious problems with electricity supply. There are problems with water supply in 15 regions.

According to the Ukrainian leader, more than six million people remain without electricity. Alexander Fomenko, General Director of DTEK energy holding, said that Kyiv is provided with electricity only by 30 percent. He noted that electricity in the houses of the Ukrainian capital is turned on for three to four hours with a break of eight hours.