19FortyFive: Russia prepares for conflict in the Arctic

Russia is preparing for a large-scale conflict in the Arctic. About it tells columnist for the American edition of 19FortyFive Peter Suchiu.

“In recent years, Moscow has made it more than clear that it considers this region its own, and is building up its military presence there,” the author notes.

According to him, this included the expansion of the Nagurskoye air base. The base, which was first built in the 1950s as a weather station and communication outpost between the Eurasian mainland and the North Pole, is a trefoil-shaped object.

Suchiu notes that MiG-31 fighter-interceptors are flying from the base. In his opinion, in the future, military vehicles such as Armata, Kurganets-25 and Boomerang may appear at a military facility.

“When these machines can be sent to the Arctic is not yet clear. As with other Russian military programs, they appear to be promising, but it is not clear whether Moscow maintains the resources to produce these machines in large quantities,” the author concludes.

In August 2020, The Drive noted that Russia had extended the length of the runway at the Nagurskoye Arctic airfield on Alexandra Land, the country’s northernmost archipelago, from 2.5 kilometers to a “colossal” 3.5 kilometers.